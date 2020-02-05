36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump acquitted of obstruction of Congress

The Senate has voted 53-47 to acquit President Trump on obstruction of Congress, officially bringing an end to the impeachment proceedings that have roiled Washington for the past five months.

The big picture: Unlike the article of impeachment for abuse of power, which saw Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) break ranks, the obstruction vote fell strictly along party lines. The charge proved to be one of the more controversial aspects of the impeachment saga, with critics calling it a product of a rushed process after House investigators declined to take White House officials to court for defying subpoenas.

Trump impeachment trial recap, day 13: Senate votes to acquit Trump

President Trump's Senate impeachment trial concluded Wednesday with a final vote (4pm ET) to acquit him on two articles brought by the House — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — after senators continue their debate on the issue.

The big picture: Trump's acquittal was always expected, but Wednesday saw an 11th hour twist in the impeachment trial as Sen. Mitt Romney voted in favor of convicting the president on abuse of power — the only Republican senator to break ranks.

Trump responds to articles of impeachment, calls process "a dangerous attack"

President Trump's defense team released their arguments on Saturday for the impeachment trial in the Senate starting next week — and House Democrats quickly labeled the president's response as fundamentally wrong.

What they're saying: Trump's full response to House Democrat's case for impeachment argues the articles "violate the Constitution" and are "defective in their entirety." His defense further characterized the impeachment process as "nothing more than a dangerous attack on the American people themselves and their right to vote."

Mitt Romney shunned from conservative conference after impeachment vote

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, on Friday disinvited GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) from the CPAC 2020 conference, following a key vote in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Driving the news: Romney was one of two Republican senators to break ranks on Friday and vote for additional evidence and witness testimony. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also voted to call witnesses.

