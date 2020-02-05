Trump acquitted of obstruction of Congress

The Senate has voted 53-47 to acquit President Trump on obstruction of Congress, officially bringing an end to the impeachment proceedings that have roiled Washington for the past five months.

The big picture: Unlike the article of impeachment for abuse of power, which saw Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) break ranks, the obstruction vote fell strictly along party lines. The charge proved to be one of the more controversial aspects of the impeachment saga, with critics calling it a product of a rushed process after House investigators declined to take White House officials to court for defying subpoenas.