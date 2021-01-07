Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Chuck Schumer calls for Trump's immediate removal from office

Schumer claps after the joint session interrupted by a mob breaching the U.S. Capitol resumed on Jan. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Why it matters: It's a drastic demand by the top Democrat in the Senate, underscoring the severity of the situation after the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday. Some confidants and Republican officials have privately consider invoking the 25th Amendment, which has long been dismissed as a liberal fantasy.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a frequent critic of the president, became the first Republican in Congress to call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
  • Schumer said that if the Cabinet does not exercise the 25th Amendment, Congress should reconvene to impeach and remove Trump. No president has ever been impeached twice.

Where it stands: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a screenshot of articles of impeachment that she said had "already been drafted" by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and "are ready for introduction." More "members are signing on," she said.

What they're saying: “What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," he said in a statement.

  • “The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Of note: Congress is out of session until Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

Jonathan SwanMargaret Talev
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans consider drastic options to stop Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With 13 days left in President Trump's term, confidants and Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop him.

The big picture: These measures include censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment — a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy, in which Vice President Pence would step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties.

Ursula Perano
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

National Association of Manufacturers suggests Pence invoke the 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Leading business groups condemned President Trump following the violence at the Capitol, with the National Association of Manufacturers urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and "preserve democracy."

Why it matters: Big business is usually friendly territory for President Trump, who falsely claims the election was "stolen" from him and encouraged protestors to march to the Capitol building. But folks are speaking out ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's tenure and insisting the violence cease.

