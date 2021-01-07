Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for Trump to be removed from office

Adam Kinzinger. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Thursday called on members of the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove President Trump from office for not being able to perform his duties and replace him with Vice President Pence until the end of the term.

Why it matters: Kinzinger — a frequent critic of the president — is the first Republican member of Congress to call for the move, which has long been dismissed as a liberal fantasy as it would require the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet.

What he's saying: "Sadly, yesterday, it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to the American people and the People's House. He invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here," Kinzinger said.

  • "When pressed to move and denounce the violence, he barely did so while, of course, victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it. All indications are that the president has become unmoored not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," he continued.
  • "It is for this reason that I call for the vice president and members of the Cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people and that we have a sane captain of the ship."
  • "It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare ... The president caused this, the president is unfit and the president is unwell, and the president must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily."

Go deeper: Republicans consider drastic options to stop Trump

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanMargaret Talev
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans consider drastic options to stop Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With 13 days left in President Trump's term, confidants and Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop him.

The big picture: These measures include censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment — a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy, in which Vice President Pence would step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Capitol violence was "incited by a sitting president"

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday the violence at the U.S. Capitol was a "moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation," but he added: "we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise."

Details: Obama didn't hold back in who was to blame in his statement on the insurrection, noting history would "rightly remember" that it was "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow