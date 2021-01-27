Sign up for our daily briefing

Ronna McDaniel says RNC would stay "neutral" in primaries if Trump ran in 2024

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the AP on Wednesday that if former President Trump runs again in 2024, the GOP will remain "neutral" during the primary season.

Why it matters: McDaniel has been staunchly supportive of the former president, who endorsed her to keep running the RNC. She now must focus on regaining majorities in Congress, especially as the Republican party reckons with what the GOP looks like after Trump, even as he remains hugely popular with his base.

  • The chairwoman herself has condemned the actions on Jan. 6 and said that the conspiracy group QAnon is "beyond fringe" and "dangerous."
  • Members of Congress are largely split between those who supported objections to the Jan. 6 Electoral College certification and those who did not.
  • McDaniel recognizes Trump holds a "huge, huge presence" in the party, AP notes.

Yes, but: McDaniel didn't distance herself entirely from Trump, stating, "The party has to stay neutral. I’m not telling anybody to run or not to run in 2024 ... That’s going to be up to those candidates going forward. What I really do want to see him do, though, is help us win back majorities in 2022."

When asked about reports that the former president may leave the GOP and start his own party, McDaniel insisted the move would "guarantee Democrat wins up and down the ticket" and that "[Trump] understands that."

  • "If we’re fighting each other every day and attacking each other and brandishing party purism, we’re not going to accomplish what we need [to] win back the House and take back the Senate, and that’s my priority," McDaniel argued.

Courtenay Brown
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stark reminder for America's corporate leaders

Rosalind "Roz" Brewer is about to become only the second Black woman to permanently lead a Fortune 500 company. She starts as Walgreens CEO on March 15.

Why it matters: It's a stark reminder of how far corporate America's top decision-makers have to go during an unprecedented push by politicians, employees and even a stock exchange to diversify their top ranks.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 38 mins ago - Technology

Apple's quarterly sales top $100 billion for first time

Credit: Apple

Spurred by strong sales of the latest iPhones, Apple reported it took in a record $111 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, as the company crushed expectations.

Why it matters: The move showed even a pandemic didn't dull demand for Apple's latest smartphones.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
58 mins ago - Technology

Facebook stock whipsaws amid ad targeting concerns

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook's stock showed volatility in after-hours trading Wednesday, despite adding users and beating on top and bottom lines.

Why it matters: Investors seem spooked by proposed changes to user data collection by Apple that would impact Facebook's ad business, in addition to perennial threats of new federal privacy regulations.

