Trumpworld prepares to resurface Hunter Biden attacks

Alayna Treene

Photo: Ronen Tivony/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

One day after Super Tuesday, people close to President Trump said they aren't yet convinced Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee — but that if he is, they're preparing to start hitting him again with attacks over his son Hunter's paid work and his dealings with Ukraine.

Why it matters: Top Democrats told Axios in the fall that they worried the controversy over Ukraine would drag Biden down, and polling showed his favorability and national and state leads declining as impeachment and questions about his son wore on.

  • If he succeeds in regaining and holding front-runner status, Trumpworld plans to make sure no one forgets the family baggage.

What we're hearing: "Just because the media has moved on doesn’t mean it’s gone,” one source close to the president told Axios.

  • Tying Biden's vice presidency to his son's paid work began to make him "damaged goods," this person said.
  • "Now, all of a sudden, he’s healed?"

The big picture: Trump campaign officials say they think the Democratic primary race is "far from over."

  • “Anybody who tells you they know how this will end is fooling you,” one said.
  • Trump and his supporters plan to paint the Democratic Party as socialist no matter who wins the nomination, the official said, because Sanders "made them talk about free health care" and other big-government ideas. “Whether or not Bernie is the opponent, his issues are on the ballot.”

Ursula Perano

Sanders insists Democrats will unite around eventual nominee

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday dismissed claims from some Democrats that it would be difficult to unite the party around him, insisting on ABC's "This Week" that the "threat" that President Trump poses will rally Democratic voters and leaders to support the eventual nominee.

What he's saying: "At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there. We are going to come together and President Obama in my view — he has said this — will play a leading role in helping whoever the Democratic nominee is."

Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden at the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone ... like a ramrod," after Biden's former Democratic presidential rival endorsed him for president Monday.

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier in the day, and Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last November, also endorsed him at a rally in Dallas on Monday.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondAlayna TreeneStef W. Kight

Biden reborn with a massive Super Tuesday comeback

Biden speaks in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Super Tuesday made Joe Biden the 77-year-old Comeback Kid, clipping Bernie Sanders' wings and transforming the Democratic primary into a two-man race.

Why it matters: Biden's campaign was broke and all but dead until he won South Carolina on Saturday. The revival that unfolded across 14 states last night was built not only on strong support from African Americans but also a consolidation of white, establishment Democrats around the former vice president.

