Trumpworld prepares to resurface Hunter Biden attacks

One day after Super Tuesday, people close to President Trump said they aren't yet convinced Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee — but that if he is, they're preparing to start hitting him again with attacks over his son Hunter's paid work and his dealings with Ukraine.

Why it matters: Top Democrats told Axios in the fall that they worried the controversy over Ukraine would drag Biden down, and polling showed his favorability and national and state leads declining as impeachment and questions about his son wore on.

If he succeeds in regaining and holding front-runner status, Trumpworld plans to make sure no one forgets the family baggage.

What we're hearing: "Just because the media has moved on doesn’t mean it’s gone,” one source close to the president told Axios.

Tying Biden's vice presidency to his son's paid work began to make him "damaged goods," this person said.

"Now, all of a sudden, he’s healed?"

The big picture: Trump campaign officials say they think the Democratic primary race is "far from over."