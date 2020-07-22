President Trump answered onscreen questions at the White House on Tuesday night during his campaign's first virtual fundraiser, which raised more than $20 million from 300,000 donors, the campaign said.

The state of play: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, were hosts.

The event included cameos by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the president's daughter Tiffany Trump.

Guilfoyle told me the main message was about Trump rebuilding the economy: "He's done it before, he can do it again."

Other topics included the military, school choice and violence in cities.

The campaign said Trump talked remotely with a teacher from Frisco, Texas.

Guilfoyle said the campaign plans to repeat the format, which she called "innovative and inclusive."