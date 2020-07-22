1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump raises $20 million at virtual fundraiser

Mike Allen, author of AM

President Trump answers a question from ABC's Jonathan Karl at a coronavirus briefing Tuesday. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

President Trump answered onscreen questions at the White House on Tuesday night during his campaign's first virtual fundraiser, which raised more than $20 million from 300,000 donors, the campaign said.

The state of play: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, were hosts.

  • The event included cameos by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the president's daughter Tiffany Trump.

Guilfoyle told me the main message was about Trump rebuilding the economy: "He's done it before, he can do it again."

  • Other topics included the military, school choice and violence in cities.
  • The campaign said Trump talked remotely with a teacher from Frisco, Texas.

Guilfoyle said the campaign plans to repeat the format, which she called "innovative and inclusive."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 14,845,978— Total deaths: 615,364 — Total recoveries — 8,428,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,891,893 — Total deaths: 141,969 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
47 mins ago - Technology

Twitter launches crackdown on QAnon

Photo: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Tuesday a sweeping crackdown against accounts pushing content related to far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

Why it matters: The move comes as Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in taking action against those using its service to spread misinformation, Axios' Ina Fried writes. The company has prioritized aiming enforcement actions at material that could lead to real-world harm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they're starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow