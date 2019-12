Details: The two bills that were signed increase defense spending by $22 billion and give military service members as well as federal civilian employees a 3.1% raise.

$25 million will be carved out in funding for gun violence research — the first time Congress will have funded the issue in 20 years.

$425 million is directed toward election security grants.

$1.5 billion goes into state grants to fight the opioid crisis.

The bills eliminate some taxes used to fund the Affordable Care Act, including the “Cadillac tax” on high-cost plans.

The bill increases the age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21.

What's next: Funding will run out at the end of Sept. 30, 2020, right before the presidential election.

Go deeper: