Trump to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations before leaving office

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump plans to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told Axios.
Why it matters: This is a continuation of the president's controversial December pardon spree that saw full pardons granted to more than two dozen people — including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, longtime associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
- Those set to be pardoned before Trump exits the White House will be a mix of criminal justice and people connected to the president, the sources said.
- CNN first reported this news.