Trudeau: Canada's coronavirus second wave has begun

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a televised address on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday that for Canada's four biggest provinces, "the second wave isn’t just starting, it's already under way."

Driving the news: Daily case numbers have gone from roughly 300 cases a day in mid-August to 1,248 by Tuesday, with most outbreaks in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, CBC notes. "We're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring," Trudeau said. "It's all too likely we won't be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas." Over 147,700 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19.