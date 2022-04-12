Truckers block Texas border crossing to protest new rules from Abbott
Commercial truckers bringing in produce and other goods from Mexico are protesting a new rule by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring additional inspection, resulting in extremely long wait times and the shutdown of at least one border crossing.
Why it matters: Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports, and the U.S. relies on an intricate but relatively speedy inspection system at the southern border to get goods through.
- The U.S. imported nearly $34 billion worth of agricultural products in 2020, according to government data.
Details: Abbott, a Republican running for re-election, last week ordered state troopers to conduct additional inspection of commercial trucks in response to the Biden administration's lifting of a policy that turned asylum-seekers away in the name of public health, which takes effect in May.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is already in charge of inspections; Abbott's order just doubled the effort.
The big picture: Cross-border trade is crucial as supply chain issues continue to impact Americans.
- Dante L. Galeazzi, CEO and president of the Texas International Produce Association, wrote in a letter to Abbott that his policy "has wreaked havoc up and down our supply chain and is likely to leave state store shelves with limited fresh produce supplies."
- "Border security is an important element of this region, but so is the trade that keeps millions of Texans employed. According to a study from Texas A&M, fresh produce arriving from Mexico not only employs nearly 8,000 Texans but is also responsible for $850M in economic impact to the state," Galeazzi wrote.
- Even some members of Abbott's own party oppose the decision.
Bottom line: Truckers are waiting over a day in their cars, in high temperatures, to bring goods into the U.S. Some have been protesting.
- Others have started driving to New Mexico to avoid the snarl.