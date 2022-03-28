Troy Kotsur makes history as 1st male deaf actor to win Oscar
"CODA" star Troy Kotsur thanked his father while accepting an Oscar award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, calling him "best signer in our family."
Why it matters: Kotsur is the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar. He's also the second deaf actor to win an Oscar after his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin, who won in 1986 for "Children of a Lesser God."
Details: In his acceptance speech, Kotsur also thanked "CODA" director Sian Heder, who shortly after was awarded her own Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
- “I read one of Spielberg’s books recently and he said the definition of the best director was a skilled communicator. Sian Heder, you are the best communicator," he said.
The big picture: "CODA" is a drama about a young girl who is the only member of her family that can hear. The film is also nominated for Best Picture.
