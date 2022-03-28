Troy Kotsur makes history as 1st male deaf actor to win Oscar

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

"CODA" star Troy Kotsur thanked his father while accepting an Oscar award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, calling him "best signer in our family."

Why it matters: Kotsur is the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar. He's also the second deaf actor to win an Oscar after his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin, who won in 1986 for "Children of a Lesser God."

Details: In his acceptance speech, Kotsur also thanked "CODA" director Sian Heder, who shortly after was awarded her own Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“I read one of Spielberg’s books recently and he said the definition of the best director was a skilled communicator. Sian Heder, you are the best communicator," he said.

The big picture: "CODA" is a drama about a young girl who is the only member of her family that can hear. The film is also nominated for Best Picture.

