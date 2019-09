Tropical Storm Imelda struck the southeast Texas-Louisiana border the hardest on Thursday, inundating some areas with 2-3 feet of rain and resulting in hundreds of water rescues, road closures and at least 1 hospital evacuation, reports the Washington Post.

The latest: Flash flood emergencies are in effect for parts of southeastern Texas, while flash flood watches are in effect for areas in western Louisiana and eastern Texas, according to the National Weather Service's latest advisory.