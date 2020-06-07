2 hours ago - Science

Gulf Coast communities brace for flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal

"Multiple pumps have been placed and are now operational in Grand Isle, as crews battle surge and flooding impacts" from Tropical Storm Cristobal, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority reports. Photo: Louisiana CPRA/Twitter.

Louisiana authorities issued evacuation orders for several parishes as the National Hurricane Center warned Saturday that Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring potentially life-threatening conditions to Gulf Coast communities.

Details: Flooding is forecast, and Louisiana State Police tweeted Saturday night authorities were monitoring roadways "where water is beginning to cover parts of the travel lane." Several roads were "closed due to rising water and high winds," the police added.

What to expect: Brief, heavy rain with wind gusts of up to 30 mph were likely from the third named storm of the hurricane season, per the the National Weather Service.

  • Several tornado warnings associated with the storm have been issued for central Florida.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Updated 39 mins ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 6,889,889 — Total deaths: 399,642 — Total recoveries — 3,085,326Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 1,920,061 — Total deaths: 109,802 — Total recoveries: 500,849 — Total tested: 19,778,873Map.
  3. Public health: Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder — Coronavirus curve rises in FloridaHow racism threatens the response to the pandemic Some people are drinking and inhaling cleaning products in attempt to fight the virus.
  4. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy software-as-a-service model.
  5. Business: Budgets busted by coronavirus make it harder for cities to address inequality Sports, film production in California to resume June 12 after 3-month hiatus.
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
Updated 1 hour ago

George Floyd updates

Protesters in Washington, D.C. on June 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are rallying in cities across the U.S. and around the world to protest the killing of George Floyd. Huge crowds have assembled in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago for full-day events.

Why it matters: Twelve days of nationwide protest in the U.S. has built pressure for states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians and prompted officials to review police conduct. A memorial service was held for Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags to fly at half-staff to honor him until sunset.

Updated 4 hours ago

In photos: People around the world rally against racism

Despite a ban on large gatherings implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic, protesters rally against racism in front of the American Embassy in Paris on June 6. Photo: Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people have continued to rally in cities across the world against racism and show their support this week for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

