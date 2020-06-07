Gulf Coast communities brace for flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal

Louisiana authorities issued evacuation orders for several parishes as the National Hurricane Center warned Saturday that Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring potentially life-threatening conditions to Gulf Coast communities.

Details: Flooding is forecast, and Louisiana State Police tweeted Saturday night authorities were monitoring roadways "where water is beginning to cover parts of the travel lane." Several roads were "closed due to rising water and high winds," the police added.

What to expect: Brief, heavy rain with wind gusts of up to 30 mph were likely from the third named storm of the hurricane season, per the the National Weather Service.

Several tornado warnings associated with the storm have been issued for central Florida.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.