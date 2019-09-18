Tropical Depression Imelda strikes southeast Texas

Tropical Depression Imelda lashed southeast Texas Tuesday, and the National Hurricane Center warns it could bring heavy rains and life-threatening flash floods. Schools across the region canceled classes as a precaution, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Why it matters: Imelda is forecast to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches across the upper coastal region of Texas, including the areas of Houston and Galveston — which the New York Times notes is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, which lingered over the city as a tropical storm in 2017.
The latest: A potentially significant flash flood event along the upper Texas coast and Houston may set up overnight, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted just before 11 p.m. ET.
- Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with isolated totals of 10 inches were possible across portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana through Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The big picture: Per the Chronicle, Imelda made landfall in Brazoria County about 1 p.m. with sustained winds close to 40 mph, just at the threshold for a NHC tropical storm classification.
- It then weakened, but the potentially heavy rainfall means it remains a serious threat to affected regions.