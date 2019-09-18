Tropical Depression Imelda strikes southeast Texas

Tropical Depression Imelda lashed southeast Texas Tuesday, and the National Hurricane Center warns it could bring heavy rains and life-threatening flash floods. Schools across the region canceled classes as a precaution, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Why it matters: Imelda is forecast to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches across the upper coastal region of Texas, including the areas of Houston and Galveston — which the New York Times notes is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, which lingered over the city as a tropical storm in 2017.