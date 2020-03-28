1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Trish Regan exits Fox Business after calling coronavirus a "scam" on air

Rashaan Ayesh

Trish Regan. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox Business announced Friday that the cable news network "parted ways" with anchor Trish Regan, after she called the novel coronavirus a "scam" on air March 9.

The big picture: Conservative commentators, including Fox News' Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, have come under fire for minimizing the threat of COVID-19. Since the early days of the outbreak, a slew of Fox personalities instead focused on the "real" story, calling the pandemic a "Democratic- and media-led plot" against President Trump, The New York Times writes.

  • Meanwhile, Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corporation, was focused on the $440 million acquisition of streaming company Tubi. He failed to "to pry its most important voices away from their embrace of the president’s early line: that the virus was not a big threat in the United States," per the Times.

Now, the network's leadership is trying to reel its hosts in to mitigate the spread of misinformation.

"The decision by Fox Business to remove Ms. Regan’s show took some journalists and anchors at the network by surprise: Fox executives are accustomed to withstanding public pressure, and rarely make personnel moves that can be construed as validating criticisms of the network," the Times wrote.

Context: Regan's show "Trish Regan Primetime" aired during Fox Business' 8 p.m. hour through March 13. The network initially said the show was on hiatus because of "the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage," The Wall Street Journal writes.

What they're saying:

  • Fox Business, per a statement: “FOX Business has parted ways with Trish Regan - we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors. We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”
  • Regan released a statement via the network saying, “I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

What to watch: Fox Business replaced Regan’s time slot with general-interest programming.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Conservative pundits attack Dems and media as coronavirus spreads

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Several conservative pundits and commentators have focused their coronavirus narratives on "evidence of bias designed to harm President Trump," the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Attacks from conservative media commentators could "undermine sources of reliable information at a time when such information is vital." Trump is known to listen to such pundits, and has already tweeted that the news media and Democrats are "doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible."

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health
Jim VandeHeiUrsula Perano

Trump Jr. defends saying Democrats want millions to die from coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. said he's "entitled to speak with hyperbole" when questioned in an interview with "Axios on HBO" about his statement suggesting Democrats want millions to die from the coronavirus.

Between the lines: Trump Jr. told Fox News in late February that "for Democrats to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump's streak of winning is a new level of sickness."

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Protesters demand Bloomberg "release the NDAs" at Fox News town hall

Protesters rushed the floor at a Fox News town hall Monday night, screaming at Mike Bloomberg to "release the NDAs." As the chaos ensued, members of the audience began arguing over Bloomberg's stance on guns and abortion as Fox News cut to a commercial break.

Why it matters: Bloomberg, who will be on the ballot for the first time tomorrow during Super Tuesday, has been fighting off criticism over past misogynistic comments and outrage over nondisclosure agreements used at his company, Bloomberg LP — which has become a flashpoint of his campaign.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy