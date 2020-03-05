2 hours ago - Health

Trump denies spreading coronavirus misinformation on "Hannity"

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump denied in a Thursday tweet that he told Fox News' Sean Hannity that people who are feeling sick should continue to go to work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: While Trump didn't explicitly say that sick Americans should go to work, he did state that those with mild coronavirus cases can still recover while going about their daily lives — an assertion that contradicts public health officials' recommendations on how to manage the illness.

"I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!"
— Trump's tweet
  • What Trump said on "Hannity": "If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better."
  • What the CDC recommends: "People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis."

In the same interview, Trump contradicted the World Health Organization's assertion that the virus has a 3.4% mortality rate, calling it "a false number" because of the number of people who have had "very mild" cases and recovered without being diagnosed.

  • "They don't know about the easy cases because the easy cases don't go to the hospital. They don't report to doctors or the hospital in many cases. So I think that number is really high. Personally, I would say that number is way under 1%," he claimed without evidence.

Watch the video:

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

The Americans who can't hide from coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The stock markets are in bad shape, but for the millions of Americans who aren’t invested in stocks, coronavirus is presenting a far more imminent concern.

Why it matters: Quarantines usually work with at least 90% participation, but many Americans lack the flexibility to work remotely, take a sick day or absorb having schools close.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health
Axios

Coronavirus updates: California declares state of emergency after virus-related death

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening as the state confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus, an elderly patient who'd traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, as the number of cases continued to rise.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 95,000 people in over 80 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll is nearing 3,300.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

There's not going to be a coronavirus shutdown — yet

A sign outside the Tokyo National Museum in Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

We still don't know a lot about the coronavirus, and those unknowns make even the best contingency planning a lot harder.

The big picture: We don't know how widely the virus is spreading undetected, which makes it more important for leaders to map out worst-case scenarios. But experts say we're also not at a place where closing schools, requiring telecommuting or canceling public events are imminent or practical.

Go deeperArrowMar 1, 2020 - Health