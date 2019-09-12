Triple Crown winner Justify failed drug test before Kentucky Derby: NYT

Justify, the celebrated American thoroughbred racehorse, failed a drug test a month before winning the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Why it matters: Justify became the 13th winner of the prestigious Triple Crown in 2018 triumphing in the Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes — paying out $381.56 million in total, according to calculations based on Horse Racing Business data. The NYT reports that he failed a drug test in April 2018, which should've seen the now-retired racehorse banned from the Derby.