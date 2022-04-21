Rate hikes are about to get real

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

One of the most important numbers in the financial world — the yield on the 10-year Treasury note — is about to cross a major milestone.

Driving the news: Real 10-year Treasury yields — that is, bond yields after adjusting for inflation — are poised to scramble back into positive territory for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Why it matters: This is the moment when the Fed's effort to slow the economy by hiking rates actually begins to pinch — in real life.

State of play: The conventional measure of real yields — the yield on a special kind of Treasury note that's adjusted for inflation — has risen sharply, from roughly negative 1% in early March to negative 0.07% yesterday.

How it works: When real rates on Treasuries are negative, savers — including investors and business leaders — who buy government bonds basically lose a bit of money on the deal. That makes saving unattractive, compared to spending. So people tend to spend and the economy tends to strengthen.

When real rates go positive, it means savers can actually make a bit of money via the interest on their savings. They have a reason to save more — and spend less — which can take some of the wind out of the economy's sails.

The bottom line: This isn't like an on/off switch for the economy — but once rates go positive, it does mean we can expect to see the Fed's rate hikes start influencing actual economic activity, at least a bit more.