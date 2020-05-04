2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Treasury to borrow record $2.99 trillion in second quarter

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: The borrowing is a result of nearly $3 trillion in spending that Congress has enacted since the start of the pandemic. That outlay included direct payments to most U.S. households, the Paycheck Protection Program and other economic relief. It also reflects a dip in revenues because the government delayed the tax filing deadline to June.

  • The $2.99 trillion is more than double the $1.28 trillion the U.S. borrowed in all of 2019. Treasury had originally planned to pay off $56 billion in debt during the quarter.
  • Treasury also projected that it would need to borrow another $677 billion next quarter.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Felix Salmon: This quarter's borrowing requirements amount to 81% of the projected $3.7 trillion annual deficit for fiscal 2020 as a whole. It's a predictable consequence of pushing the tax filing deadline — and therefore millions of substantial revenues — back three months from April 15. 

Of note: The report comes as the Congressional Budget Office forecast a sharp increase in the national debt to 101% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year. The CBO also projected that the economy will shrink by an annual rate of 40% during the current quarter.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,573,864 — Total deaths: 250,687 — Total recoveries — 1,159,015Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 1,177,784 — Total deaths: 68,442 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. Economy: The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts.
  6. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up contact tracing program

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that some retail businesses will be permitted to reopen this week as part of a phase two easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: Under new guidelines, which will be released in more detail later this week, Newsom said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers and more can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Retail manufacturers will also be allowed to resume production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Spain and Italy try reopening their economies amid the coronavirus

The Naples railway station on Monday, as passengers travel from Milan. Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spain and Italy, the European countries hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, are reopening their economies in stages beginning on Monday.

The big picture: Both countries have emphasized bringing back industry before retail. In the U.S., some states are reopening restaurants and other non-essential businesses first, in contrast with federal guidelines for reopening.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health