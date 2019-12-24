Travis Kalanick is leaving Uber's board

Travis Kalanick is stepping down as a board director with Uber, the company announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: Kalanick is credited with growing Uber into a global phenomenon, changing the way people get around town. But he's also responsible for a problematic culture, which contributed to his mid-2017 firing as CEO.
What Kalanick is saying: "Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits. I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines. I want to thank the board, Dara and the entire Uber team for everything they have done to further the Uber mission."
What Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is saying: “Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I’m enormously grateful for Travis’ vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member. Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best."
- Kalanick never sold any of his Uber stock while CEO, but has unloaded billions of dollars worth since its May IPO (representing almost his entire holdings.
- A company spokesman says he retains the right to the board seat, but has not yet named anyone to fill it.