Dispatch from Europe: What it's like to travel during COVID

A technician in PPE performs COVID tests next to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris this morning. Photo: Glen Johnson/Axios
PARIS — Pharmacies from Italy north to Paris are offering cheap, quick COVID tests as countries try to preserve their holiday traditions and economies, Axios political editor Glen Johnson writes.
Why it matters: Europe has been ahead of the U.S. in suffering effects of Omicron.
Glen's family trip over the past 10 days offers lessons for the U.S.:
- You get in virtually no restaurant without proof of vaccination. For Europeans, it's a digital pass via a QR code on their smartphones. For Americans, it's showing their CDC vaccination card — and occasionally a passport to prove it's their card.
- A pre-departure test from Italy required a three-hour wait in Milan's chilly Piazza Duomo. Then Swiss border guards never asked for the certificate or the country's mandatory pre-entry registration form.
- In Paris, pharmacies and even the Champs-Élysées had pop-up test centers. They offered rapid tests — with certified results emailed directly to digital pass holders or verified with a paper certificate — that are good for air travel. It cost €30 (about $34).
What we're watching:
- Packed sidewalks and cafés in Paris, and crowds for a full-moon tour of the Coliseum in Rome, show people are trying to resume normal life.
- Plenty of people aren't wearing masks, but many are. In Rome, police outside the Pantheon were telling visitors to pull them up over their noses.
- Strategies that have worked for the Johnson party: masks in and outdoors, except when away from crowds; eating outdoors when possible and away from others when indoors; traveling by van to avoid airport and airplane crowds; wearing N95 masks in Paris.
The bottom line: Travel is possible — even overseas. But you have to be flexible and ready to spend time and money.
- For Glen's family, that included showing a vax card, game ticket and passport (to prove the ticket was theirs), to enter famed San Siro stadium in Milan to watch InterMilan beat Serie A soccer rival Torino. The crowd of over 50,000 all wore masks.
- It also means one more test today. Six people are hoping for negative results so they can avoid cancelations of flights taking some east — and the rest back to the Sneak Peek editing desk.