Dispatch from Europe: What it's like to travel during COVID

PARIS — Pharmacies from Italy north to Paris are offering cheap, quick COVID tests as countries try to preserve their holiday traditions and economies, Axios political editor Glen Johnson writes.

Why it matters: Europe has been ahead of the U.S. in suffering effects of Omicron.

Glen's family trip over the past 10 days offers lessons for the U.S.:

You get in virtually no restaurant without proof of vaccination. For Europeans, it's a digital pass via a QR code on their smartphones. For Americans, it's showing their CDC vaccination card — and occasionally a passport to prove it's their card.

without proof of vaccination. For Europeans, it's a digital pass via a QR code on their smartphones. For Americans, it's showing their CDC vaccination card — and occasionally a passport to prove it's their card. A pre-departure test from Italy required a three-hour wait in Milan's chilly Piazza Duomo. Then Swiss border guards never asked for the certificate or the country's mandatory pre-entry registration form.

from Italy required a three-hour wait in Milan's chilly Piazza Duomo. Then Swiss border guards never asked for the certificate or the country's mandatory pre-entry registration form. In Paris, pharmacies and even the Champs-Élysées had pop-up test centers. They offered rapid tests — with certified results emailed directly to digital pass holders or verified with a paper certificate — that are good for air travel. It cost €30 (about $34).

What we're watching:

Packed sidewalks and cafés in Paris, and crowds for a full-moon tour of the Coliseum in Rome, show people are trying to resume normal life.

and cafés in Paris, and crowds for a full-moon tour of the Coliseum in Rome, show people are trying to resume normal life. Plenty of people aren't wearing masks, but many are. In Rome, police outside the Pantheon were telling visitors to pull them up over their noses.

aren't wearing masks, but many are. In Rome, police outside the Pantheon were telling visitors to pull them up over their noses. Strategies that have worked for the Johnson party: masks in and outdoors, except when away from crowds; eating outdoors when possible and away from others when indoors; traveling by van to avoid airport and airplane crowds; wearing N95 masks in Paris.

The bottom line: Travel is possible — even overseas. But you have to be flexible and ready to spend time and money.