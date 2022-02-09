America's buying habit sends trade deficit to record

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The trade deficit hit a record last year, as Americans attempted to ease pandemic-era sorrows by acquiring a mountain of consumer goods.
Driving the news: The trade deficit for the full year of 2021 hit a record $859 billion, 27% more than the previous year, as Americans bought cellphones, toys, games and household goods, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.
Why it matters: Some thought the pandemic — and recent supply chain snarls — might force a rethink of the consumption-heavy structure of the American economy, perhaps by boosting activity at American factories.
- But the trade numbers suggest COVID could actually amplify the economy's emphasis on consumption, at least for now.
How it works: The trade deficit is the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from foreign countries. Typically when the trade deficit grows, it's because American consumption — a key driver of the economy — is relatively strong.
- That doesn't mean a large deficit is always a great thing, however. The growth of the U.S. trade deficit is closely connected to the deindustrialization that's taken place since the 1970s — and the loss of factory jobs.
State of play: The pandemic drove Americans to shift spending away from services — eating out, haircuts, trips to the movies — and toward goods — cellphones, home furnishings, cars, etc. — a lot of which are imported.
- That occurred, largely, because the government's pandemic-related stimulus checks ensured people had the money to spend.
Of note: U.S. exports also surged last year, rising 18.5% — just not as much as imports, which rose 20.5%.
Our thought bubble: A rather poetic symbol for the transformation of the American economy over the last 50 years is the self-storage space. These goods graveyards often occupy former factory buildings, which once churned out products and provided jobs.
- Today they're simply places to sock away excess junk. Hardly anybody works there.
What we're watching: The dollar. The greenback could strengthen this year if the Fed lift rates. (Here's why.)
- A stronger dollar makes U.S. exports harder to sell abroad and makes imports cheaper. That's a recipe for the trade deficit to get even bigger.