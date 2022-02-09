America's buying habit sends trade deficit to record

The trade deficit hit a record last year, as Americans attempted to ease pandemic-era sorrows by acquiring a mountain of consumer goods.

Driving the news: The trade deficit for the full year of 2021 hit a record $859 billion, 27% more than the previous year, as Americans bought cellphones, toys, games and household goods, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.

Why it matters: Some thought the pandemic — and recent supply chain snarls — might force a rethink of the consumption-heavy structure of the American economy, perhaps by boosting activity at American factories.

But the trade numbers suggest COVID could actually amplify the economy's emphasis on consumption, at least for now.

How it works: The trade deficit is the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from foreign countries. Typically when the trade deficit grows, it's because American consumption — a key driver of the economy — is relatively strong.

That doesn't mean a large deficit is always a great thing, however. The growth of the U.S. trade deficit is closely connected to the deindustrialization that's taken place since the 1970s — and the loss of factory jobs.

State of play: The pandemic drove Americans to shift spending away from services — eating out, haircuts, trips to the movies — and toward goods — cellphones, home furnishings, cars, etc. — a lot of which are imported.

That occurred, largely, because the government's pandemic-related stimulus checks ensured people had the money to spend.

Of note: U.S. exports also surged last year, rising 18.5% — just not as much as imports, which rose 20.5%.

Our thought bubble: A rather poetic symbol for the transformation of the American economy over the last 50 years is the self-storage space. These goods graveyards often occupy former factory buildings, which once churned out products and provided jobs.

Today they're simply places to sock away excess junk. Hardly anybody works there.

What we're watching: The dollar. The greenback could strengthen this year if the Fed lift rates. (Here's why.)