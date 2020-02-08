27 mins ago - Economy & Business

The great American toy slump

Erica Pandey

Photo: Axel Heimken/picture alliance/Getty Images

Americans are buying fewer toys in the post-Toys "R" Us era.

The big picture: As we've reported, the demise of the toy giant kicked off a war among U.S. retail titans Amazon, Target and Walmart to vacuum up its toy sales. But the end of Toys "R" Us dealt the multibillion-dollar American toy market a blow that it still hasn't recovered from.

  • Target and Walmart both added floor space for toys. And Target partnered with Disney to sell exclusive products in its stores.
  • Amazon attempted to dominate the online sale of toys. Its products topped 95% of online search results for toys in 2019, according to the research firm Gartner L2.

But all that wasn't enough to revive the toy market.

  • Toy sales fell 4% between 2018 and 2019, according to research from the NPD Group, cited by Retail Dive.
  • American retailers also sold fewer toys during the 2019 holiday season. That might be partially explained by the fact that last year's peak holiday shopping season — the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas — was unusually short, per NPD.

The bottom line: The American toy industry is likely to eventually bounce back, but it's a testament to the ubiquitousness of Toys "R" Us that it has temporarily dragged down the entire market.

Margaret Harding McGill

Amazon touts favorable survey of small firms before House antitrust hearing

Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

According to an Amazon-commissioned survey out Thursday, small businesses see revenue growth from selling on the platform and don't rely on Amazon alone for their online sales.

Why it matters: The survey results offer a touch of counter-programming for Amazon as it girds itself for criticism of its market power at a House antitrust subcommittee hearing Friday. That session features a small business that has publicly complained about the online retail giant's tactics.

Dion Rabouin

Retail's rough post-holiday ride

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. stock market rose broadly on Thursday, but a number of retail stocks went south after companies revealed distressing news about their holiday sales.

What happened: J.C. Penney and Kohl’s reported lower sales during the critical months of November and December, and Macy's announced poor holiday sales and the closure of several stores.

Rashaan Ayesh

New Jersey law requires companies to pay severance during mass layoffs

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Jersey on Tuesday became the first state to require businesses and corporations to provide severance pay in the event of mass layoffs after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed new legislation, AP reports.

Why it matters: With the fall of numerous chain stores in recent years, the law seeks to protect people who are left unemployed with little notice. It comes after the closing of chain Toys "R" Us last year cost 2,000 people their jobs in the state.

