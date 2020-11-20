Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Toronto, Peel placed under lockdown as COVID cases soar across Canada

A medical worker walks outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

  • Ontarios reported 1,418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday his administration was moving Toronto and Peel to the "lockdown" category, the strictest classification in the province's COVID-19 tiers.

  • Starting Monday:
    • Restaurants will be limited to take-out, drive-through and delivery.
    • Non-essential retail and malls must close, except for curbside pickup or delivery services.
    • Gyms, salons and other personal services must close.
    • Residents will not be allowed to hold indoor gatherings with anyone outside their household.
    • Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people
    • Religious services and weddings will be restricted to 10 people.
    • Most post-secondary institutions will move to virtual instruction.
  • The Durham and Waterloo regions are moving into the red "control" category, Ford said, and Huron-Perth, Niagara, Simcoe-Muskoka, southwestern Ontario and Windsor are moving to the orange "restrict" zone, per CBC.

What they're saying: “The situation is extremely serious and further action is required to avoid the worst-case scenario,” Ford in a news conference Friday afternoon.

  • “We cannot put in-class learning at risk, we can’t risk widespread outbreaks in our long-term care homes, we cannot risk overwhelming our hospitals. To protect our most vulnerable and protect what matters most we have to get the community spread under control," he added.
  • Earlier on Friday, Trudeau warned that Canada’s hospital system could be overwhelmed if COVID-19 cases spike as predicted.
    • “The cases across the country are spiking massively. We are facing a winter that’s going to drive people inside more and more and we’re really at risk of seeing caseloads go up and hospitals get overwhelmed and more loved ones dying," Trudeau said in televised remarks.
    • “A normal Christmas is quite frankly right out of the question,” he added
    • “This is the future of our country, this is the future of our children, it’s the future of our loved ones and our seniors, it’s our economy, it’s our businesses, it’s everything all together."
    • Trudeau added he was not "looking to bring in a federal hammer to try and do things," including imposing a nationwide lockdown.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

New Hampshire on Friday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths will likely soar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. is careening toward more than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths a day, and could soon surpass the record set in the spring, The Atlantic reports.

The big picture: Even with treatment advances, a certain portion of people who are infected with the virus will eventually die. When you multiply this percentage by today's number of cases, the results are extremely grim.

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

America's teachers are running on empty

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

School districts nationwide are facing a worsening teacher shortage because of the coronavirus, further complicating the tough decisions about whether to have in-person classes.

Why it matters: When teachers test positive, fall seriously ill or are self-isolating from potential exposure, many districts don't have enough substitutes to keep up.

