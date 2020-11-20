Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontarios reported 1,418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday his administration was moving Toronto and Peel to the "lockdown" category, the strictest classification in the province's COVID-19 tiers.

Starting Monday:

Restaurants will be limited to take-out, drive-through and delivery.



Non-essential retail and malls must close, except for curbside pickup or delivery services.



Gyms, salons and other personal services must close.



Residents will not be allowed to hold indoor gatherings with anyone outside their household.



Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people



Religious services and weddings will be restricted to 10 people.



Most post-secondary institutions will move to virtual instruction.

The Durham and Waterloo regions are moving into the red "control" category, Ford said, and Huron-Perth, Niagara, Simcoe-Muskoka, southwestern Ontario and Windsor are moving to the orange "restrict" zone, per CBC.

What they're saying: “The situation is extremely serious and further action is required to avoid the worst-case scenario,” Ford in a news conference Friday afternoon.