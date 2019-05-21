In photos: Potentially severe tornado outbreak hits Oklahoma, Texas

A tornado struck near Paducah, Texas just after 3 p.m. CST Monday, kickstarting a potentially deadly severe weather outbreak — with more tornadoes and weather events expected to continue to hit northern Texas and across Oklahoma through Tuesday.

Between the lines, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: All of the key ingredients for a major tornado outbreak are present in abundance. An unusually powerful jet stream is roaring above the central and southern Plains, and there is plenty of wind shear (winds changing speed and/or direction with height) and powder-keg-like instability to trigger thunderstorms to erupt.