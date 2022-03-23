Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A powerful tornado struck parts of New Orleans Tuesday evening, with reports of extensive damage and people trapped in St. Bernard Parish.

The big picture: The tornado, captured on video plowing through homes in St. Bernard Parish and the Lower 9th Ward, was spawned by a larger storm system that killed at least one person in Texas continued to unleash powerful winds, hailstones and tornadoes across the South.

Extensive damage from the tornado was reported in the New Orleans areas of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish and in the 9th Ward.

By the numbers: Roughly 3.2 million people in the south of Louisiana, southern Mississippi and western Alabama were under a moderate risk of severe weather on Tuesday, per the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Nearly 22,000 customers were without power in Texas, while nearly 18,000 in Louisiana and almost 11,000 in Mississippi were also without electricity on Tuesday night, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.

"Heavy rainfall rates are also likely, leading to a moderate risk of excessive rainfall being issued for Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, where the potential for 3-5 inches (locally upwards of 6-9 inches) of rainfall exists," per the NWS.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.