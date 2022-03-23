Skip to main content
Powerful tornado strikes New Orleans

Rebecca Falconer
A tornado-damaged home is seen on March 22, 2022 in Round Rock, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A powerful tornado struck parts of New Orleans Tuesday evening, with reports of extensive damage and people trapped in St. Bernard Parish.

The big picture: The tornado, captured on video plowing through homes in St. Bernard Parish and the Lower 9th Ward, was spawned by a larger storm system that killed at least one person in Texas continued to unleash powerful winds, hailstones and tornadoes across the South.

  • Extensive damage from the tornado was reported in the New Orleans areas of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish and in the 9th Ward.

By the numbers: Roughly 3.2 million people in the south of Louisiana, southern Mississippi and western Alabama were under a moderate risk of severe weather on Tuesday, per the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

  • Nearly 22,000 customers were without power in Texas, while nearly 18,000 in Louisiana and almost 11,000 in Mississippi were also without electricity on Tuesday night, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.
  • "Heavy rainfall rates are also likely, leading to a moderate risk of excessive rainfall being issued for Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, where the potential for 3-5 inches (locally upwards of 6-9 inches) of rainfall exists," per the NWS.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

