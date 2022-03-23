Powerful tornado strikes New Orleans
A powerful tornado struck parts of New Orleans Tuesday evening, with reports of extensive damage and people trapped in St. Bernard Parish.
The big picture: The tornado, captured on video plowing through homes in St. Bernard Parish and the Lower 9th Ward, was spawned by a larger storm system that killed at least one person in Texas continued to unleash powerful winds, hailstones and tornadoes across the South.
- Extensive damage from the tornado was reported in the New Orleans areas of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish and in the 9th Ward.
By the numbers: Roughly 3.2 million people in the south of Louisiana, southern Mississippi and western Alabama were under a moderate risk of severe weather on Tuesday, per the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
- Nearly 22,000 customers were without power in Texas, while nearly 18,000 in Louisiana and almost 11,000 in Mississippi were also without electricity on Tuesday night, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.
- "Heavy rainfall rates are also likely, leading to a moderate risk of excessive rainfall being issued for Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, where the potential for 3-5 inches (locally upwards of 6-9 inches) of rainfall exists," per the NWS.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.