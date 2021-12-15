Sign up for our daily briefing

Kentucky to investigate candle factory after tornados kill 8 workers

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11. Photo: John Amis/AFP via Getty Images

The Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance will investigate Mayfield Consumer Products after tornados ravaged Mayfield, Ky., and killed at least eight of its factory workers over the weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Tuesday.

Why it matters: An investigation is launched whenever a worker dies on the job, but multiple employees have told news outlets they were warned they'd be fired if they left their shifts early as the tornado approached.

  • The candle manufacturing company has denied all allegations.
  • "It shouldn’t suggest that there was any wrongdoing," Beshear said about the probe at a press conference.
  • "But what it should give people confidence in, is that we’ll get to the bottom of what happened."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Dec 13, 2021 - Science

All 110 Kentucky candle factory workers accounted for after deadly tornado

Search are rescue efforts are underway at Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mayfield Consumer Products says they have accounted for all 110 workers who were inside its candle factory during the deadly tornado over the weekend, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: 102 workers survived the catastrophe, which crushed the entire factory into rubble, and eight people have been confirmed dead. The tornados has killed at least 74 across the state as of Monday.

Go deeper
Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 8 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Tornadoes death toll rises to 88, including 74 killed in Kentucky

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 14. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from last weekend's tornadoes and storms that hit six U.S. states increased to 88 Monday — including 74 in Kentucky, per AP.

The latest: President Biden on Monday night declared a major disaster in Tennessee and issued an emergency declaration in Illinois, along with orders for federal assistance to support recovery efforts in the states, one day after declaring a major disaster in Kentucky.

Go deeper
Ivana Saric
Updated Dec 13, 2021 - Energy & Environment

In photos: Before and after images show scale of tornado damage

Aerial shot of damaged homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Newly released satellite images illustrate the extent of destruction wrecked by deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky and other states on Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll in Kentucky has climbed to 74 and is expected to increase. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the disaster.

Go deeper

