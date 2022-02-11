The Senate’s top stock traders

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) disclosed 417 stock purchases and sales since January 2020 — more than any other current senator, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Senate Stock Watcher.

Why it matters: Rare bipartisan support is building around efforts to ban lawmakers from owning and trading individual stocks — as well as their spouses or immediate family members, in some cases.

By the numbers: Two out of three trades disclosed by the top 10 senators involved assets marked as owned by only the senator’s spouse or children.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) had the most trades of $500,000 or more — 35.

All of those transactions were in more broad-based securities or bonds, as opposed to individual stocks. Thirty-four of the 35 trades belonged to his spouse, Ann.

The majority of the trades associated with Carper and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) over the two years were smaller, in the $1,000-$15,000 bucket.

Only one of Carper's trades exceeded $50,000, while Tuberville had 26 such transactions.

Between the lines: When including senators no longer in office, former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) would have been the leader, with 438 transactions disclosed in 2020.

Perdue was criticized for his stock trades and had reportedly been under investigation by the Justice Department.

He lost his re-election race to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), which was key in Democrats gaining 50-50 control of the Senate. Ossoff is now among those who are leading individual stock-ban efforts, as Axios has reported.

Details: The Senate Stock Watcher compiles reports filed by senators and presents them in a manner more readable than the original PDFs.

The data accounts for stock information reported by members of Congress as mandated by the 2012 STOCK Act. The law was intended to prevent insider trading and conflicts of interest.

The figures include bonds and mutual fund investments, although the vast majority of transactions among the top 10 senators or their close relatives was in individual stocks.

What they're saying: Axios reached out to the offices of each senator in the accompanying graphic.