Listed: The top hospitals in Colorado

John Frank, author of Denver

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Denver-based Healthgrades issued its latest rankings of America's top hospitals and named two Colorado facilities in the top 50, putting them in the top 1% nationwide.

Between the lines: The rankings are based on results related to common procedures from Medicare data and did not measure how the hospitals performed while treating COVID-19.

Top 50:

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.
  • Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

Top 100:

  • UCHealth Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion — Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Top 250:

  • North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.
  • Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs, including St. Francis Medical Center.
  • Rose Medical Center in Denver.
  • Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver.
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree.
  • Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
  • The Medical Center of Aurora.

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
18 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver is a top destination for those leaving San Francisco

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s not your imagination, Denver — San Franciscans are flocking here.

Driving the news: U.S. Postal Service data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Denver is second among out-of-state cities that Silicon Valley’s tech workers largely relocated to between March and November. The top one is Austin, Texas.

Axios
Feb 19, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of health care in the Rockies

Axios hosts a conversation Thursday, Feb. 25 at 12:30pm MT on the future of health care in Denver, featuring Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Denver Health chief medical officer Connie Price.

John Frank, author of Denver
18 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver's pandemic crime spikes

Data: Denver Police; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic is generating its own type of crime wave in Denver.

The state of play: The majority of the 15 most common crimes in the city experienced increases in 2020 compared with the prior year, an Axios review of city data shows.

