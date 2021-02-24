Listed: The top hospitals in Colorado

Denver-based Healthgrades issued its latest rankings of America's top hospitals and named two Colorado facilities in the top 50, putting them in the top 1% nationwide.

Between the lines: The rankings are based on results related to common procedures from Medicare data and did not measure how the hospitals performed while treating COVID-19.

Top 50:

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.

Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

Top 100:

UCHealth Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion — Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Top 250:

North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs, including St. Francis Medical Center.

Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree.

Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

The Medical Center of Aurora.

