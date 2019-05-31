Top business lobbying group mulls legal action over Mexico tariffs

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is considering options, including taking legal action, to block the Trump administration's newly announced tariffs on goods imported from Mexico. When asked on what grounds they plan to sue, a spokesperson for the business lobbying group told Axios: "that's being explored."

Why it matters: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has staunchly opposed the Trump administration's tariff approach, but recently taken steps to court Trump on infrastructure, as Axios' Jonathan Swan reported earlier this month. John Murphy, the Chamber's senior vice president of international affairs, told reporters on Friday that the group feels there's no other option than to fight back against Trump's trade policy.

