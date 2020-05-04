2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top Amazon Web Services engineer resigns after worker firings

Jacob Knutson

An Amazon distribution center in Las Vegas. Photo: David Becker/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Bray, vice president and distinguished engineer at Amazon Web Services, announced Monday in a blog post that he resigned after the company fired workers who raised concerns about warehouse employees frightened of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Bray said he strongly disagreed with the firings of a number of employees, including Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who link their terminations to their public criticism of Amazon’s treatment of employees during the coronavirus pandemic, according to TechCrunch.

Context: Amazon denied the connection, saying it terminated the employees for violating internal policies.

  • Bray worked for Amazon for five years and called the position “the best job I’ve ever had."

What he's saying: "[A]t the end of the day, the big problem isn’t the specifics of Covid-19 response," Bray wrote. "It’s that Amazon treats the humans in the warehouses as fungible units of pick-and-pack potential. Only that’s not just Amazon, it’s how 21st-century capitalism is done."

  • "Amazon is exceptionally well-managed and has demonstrated great skill at spotting opportunities and building repeatable processes for exploiting them. It has a corresponding lack of vision about the human costs of the relentless growth and accumulation of wealth and power."
  • Bray wrote that staying in his position after the firings "would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned."

Thought Bubble, from Axios' Scott Rosenberg: Bray is an engineering expert whose role at Amazon Web Services put him at a far end of the giant’s operations from its retail warehouses.

  • His resignation represents a high-profile act of dissent at the tech giant, but engineers have a lot more job mobility than many other workers.

Go deeper: Amazon's big coronavirus spending gets a cold market response

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

CDC privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that by June 1, the U.S. will see a surge in daily new coronavirus cases from about 25,000 to 200,000, and an increase in daily deaths from about 1,750 to about 3,000, according to an internal document obtained by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The internal modeling comes as the federal government and individual states have been working to reopen parts of the economy after a seven-week shutdown.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow32 mins ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Senate secretary says it does not have authority to release Biden records on Tara Reade

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The secretary of the Senate said Monday that it cannot comply with Joe Biden's request to release any documents pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made against him in 1993.

The state of play: The office said it had been advised by the Senate's legal counsel that it "has no discretion to disclose" any information pertaining to Reade because of confidentiality requirements under federal law.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy