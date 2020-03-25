1 hour ago - Health

Tony Awards postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The 74th annual Tony Awards, slated to take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, have been postponed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus, the production team said Wednesday.

The big picture: Earlier this month, Broadway shows were canceled along with other sports and entertainment events to limit close social interactions. New York currently has roughly 50% of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

Go deeper: The United States keeps underestimating the coronavirus

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health
Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Health