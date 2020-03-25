Tony Awards postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

The 74th annual Tony Awards, slated to take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, have been postponed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus, the production team said Wednesday.

The big picture: Earlier this month, Broadway shows were canceled along with other sports and entertainment events to limit close social interactions. New York currently has roughly 50% of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

Go deeper: The United States keeps underestimating the coronavirus