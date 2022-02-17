Sign up for our daily briefing

NASA: Tonga volcano plume reached the mesosphere, setting record

Jacob Knutson

A series of photos depicting the volcano's eruption in mid-January. Photos: NASA Earth Observatory

The plume from an undersea volcanic eruption near the uninhabited island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai last month reached the mesosphere — the third layer of Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA.

Why it matters: NASA scientists estimate that it was likely the highest volcanic plume ever recorded, with gas, steam and ash rising 36 miles after the explosion, the aftereffects of which killed at least three people in Tonga.

  • Scientists were able to make these estimates because two weather satellites were uniquely positioned to observe the aftermath of the explosion.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

By the numbers: The Tonga eruption plume was 1.5 times the height of the plume from the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, a stratovolcano in the Philippines, NASA said.

What they're saying: “The intensity of this event far exceeds that of any storm cloud I have ever studied,” said Kristopher Bedka, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Langley Research Center who specializes in studying extreme storms.

  • “The combination of volcanic heat and the amount of superheated moisture from the ocean made this eruption unprecedented. It was like hyper-fuel for a mega-thunderstorm,” Bedka added.
  • “The plume went 2.5 times higher than any thunderstorm we have ever observed, and the eruption generated an incredible amount of lightning. That is what makes this significant from a meteorological perspective.”

The big picture: Once the plume reached the mesosphere, the upper part of it almost immediately sublimated, meaning it went from a solid to a gas state without first passing through a liquid state.

  • Volcanic ash and gas spread out around 20 miles up into the stratosphere and eventually covered an area of 60,000 square miles, which is larger than the state of Georgia.
  • Aerosols from the plume have persisted in the stratosphere for nearly a month after the eruption and could stay for a year or more, NASA researchers said.

Go deeper: U.S. sea levels to rise by a foot through 2050, causing "profound" flooding

Zachary Basu
Updated 4 mins ago - World

Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

A Ukrainian kindergarten shelled by Russian-backed forces. Photo: Ukrainian Chief of General Staff / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high."

Erin Doherty
33 mins ago - Sports

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Free Skating on day thirteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva on Thursday failed to make the Olympic podium in the women's individual competition after falling multiple times during the free skate.

Driving the news: Russia's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova earned gold and silver, respectively, and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto earned bronze. Valieva, who was favored to win gold, finished in fourth place.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Oriana Gonzalez
53 mins ago - Technology

Elon Musk accuses SEC of attacking his right to free speech

Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of undertaking a "harassment campaign" in an effort to "chill his exercise of First Amendment rights."

Driving the news: "[T]he SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government," a lawyer for Musk said in a court filing.

