Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Climate intelligence company Tomorrow.io aims big

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In announcing Tuesday that it's going public via a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), climate intelligence company Tomorrow.io signaled its intent to become a top provider of weather and climate risk information in an increasingly risky world.

The big picture: The extreme weather and climate risk services space is getting more crowded. Boston-based Tomorrow.io offers a wider array of services than most of its fellow upstarts and now competes with bigger companies like IBM and Verisk Analytics.

What they're saying: Shimon Elkabetz, Tomorrow.io co-founder and CEO, told Axios in an email that while there are many players seeking to do similar things, the company's business model is more comprehensive than its competitors.

Yes, but: Tomorrow.io has expanded unusually rapidly for a weather and climate risk firm, and is set to go public at a time of growing investor skepticism in some SPAC deals.

  • It remains to be seen whether it can secure the funding needed to pull off everything it has set out to do, from a phone-based weather app to the satellite constellation.

Go deeper: Flood of money pours into climate tech

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Updated Dec 6, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Stuck jet stream brings blowtorch December in Lower 48, frigid Alaska

Short-term climate outlook for Dec. 13-19, 2021, from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. (NOAA/CPC)

The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area.

The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the contiguous U.S., keeping storms and cold weather at bay.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Taylor Allen
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia's autumn is getting warmer

Expand chart
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's not your imagination. Autumn in Philadelphia is getting warmer.

Why it matters: Climate change is driving the increases, and the warmer weather can lead to additional cooling costs and longer allergy seasons.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
15 hours ago - Energy & Environment

"Don't Look Up" skewers our response to climate change

Cate Blanchett (L), Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from "Don't Look Up."

"Don't Look Up", the new movie directed by Adam McKay of "The Big Short" fame, is the most ambitious, acerbic and powerful climate change and media satire ever made.

Why it matters: Pop culture depictions of climate change can start conversations and change minds, potentially clearing the way for more policies to combat the problem, or on the other hand, hardening opposition against cutting emissions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

