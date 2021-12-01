Sign up for our daily briefing

Flood of money pours into climate tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Funds are making moves to achieve climate solutions breakthroughs, as well as investing in companies that seek to help communities better manage the climate risks they already face today.

Driving the news: StormSensor, a company that monitors watersheds in real time, including providing flood data, announced on Wednesday that it has closed a $10 million funding round. The funding is co-led by Orbia Ventures and Buoyant Ventures, with participation from other funds and individuals.

Details: The company’s work is not the sexiest role in the climate tech space, but it’s increasingly vital as extreme precipitation events increase in intensity and frequency as global warming continues.

  • StormSensor places modular devices in pipes and other locations to monitor stormwater, sewer and coastal infrastructure in cities across the U.S., including Seattle, Norfolk, Virginia, and Boston.
  • The company’s cloud-based software can alert city officials when water depth gets too high or flow declines, potentially signaling impending flooding. StormSensor offers a whole-scale replacement of traditional ways of monitoring that rely on spot checks of tiny components of a city’s total underground infrastructure.

What they're saying: Erin Rothman, founder and CEO of StormSensor, told Axios that her vision for the company is for it to provide city agencies the equivalent of Google traffic maps of sewers and stormwater systems, and eventually coastal systems, too.

  • “We're monitoring and tracking how water is moving through these systems, or in many cases, how water is not moving through the systems,” she said. “And it's important to be able to do it both during good weather conditions and of course, disasters.”

State of play: In a separate development illustrating the push on carbon mitigation and cutting emissions, Lowercarbon Capital, the climate-focused VC firm led by Chris Sacca, yesterday told limited partners that it wants to raise two new funds, Axios has learned. One will be focused on carbon removal and the other on fusion.

What we're watching: Ryan Orbuch will lead the carbon removal fund. He joins Lowercarbon from Stripe, where he was widely credited with helping make the payments company a carbon removal pioneer.

  • Per the letter to LPs: "Removal means removal. It means cleanup on Aisle 2 of the 170 years of milk already spilled."
  • On fusion, Lowercarbon already has backed three companies; including Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which just raised more than $1.8 billion in new funding. Per the letter to LPs: "The biggest tipping point will come when fusion reaction generates more energy than it takes in... Q>1 is the Kitty Hawk moment for energy. It's Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic and Aldrin bouncing on the moon..."
  • Neither fund has a refined target, but both include a 15% GP commit and a 25% carried interest, per documents obtained by Axios.

Go deeper

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Denver

Denver takes steps to cut greenhouse gases from commercial buildings

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Denver is rapidly moving toward electrifying buildings and homes by eliminating gas ranges and fireplaces.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week that will require large office and apartment buildings to use solar power and switch to electric and water heating systems by 2030.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Nov 30, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Exclusive: Bill Gates-backed venture fund targets decarbonizing aluminum

Expand chart
Data: IEA; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The need to decarbonize heavy industries such as steel, aluminum and cement manufacturing is taking on new urgency as policymakers and financiers search for ways to speed up the transition to a low carbon future.

Driving the news: On the aluminum front, Sortera Alloys, a company that seeks to achieve 100% reuse of aluminum waste from end-of-life products, announced $10 million in funding from Bill Gates-affiliated Breakthrough Energy Ventures on Tuesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek re-election in 2022

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) speaking during a press conference in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), a moderate who typically ranks as one of the nation's most popular governors, said Wednesday that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito (R) will not seek third terms in 2022.

Why it matters: The decision leaves the gubernatorial race wide open and will likely affect multiple down-ballot races next year. Baker was expected to be the front-runner had he joined the race.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

