Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Orion Rummler

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia, he said in a Wednesday Instagram post.

Why it matters: There are currently 128 cases of COVID-19 in Australia — predominately in New South Wales, which has 65 confirmed cases and two deaths, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

What they're saying: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks wrote on Instagram.

Coronavirus updates: Trump halts European travel to U.S., NBA suspends season

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

President Trump announced European travel to the U.S. will be restricted for 30 days, with some exemptions, and the NBA suspended its season — hours after the World Health Organization classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

The big picture: Cases continue to exponentially rise in Spain, Germany and France, while Italy is on complete lockdown, with more than 10,000 cases, second-highest to China. There are more than 126,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories with more than 4,600 deaths.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as states scramble to curb the spread

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

The big picture: Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency — Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening.

Ursula Perano

U.K. health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nadine Dorries. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries announced in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Dorries reportedly came into contact with hundreds of people since developing symptoms last week — including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Times first reported. The U.K. currently has 373 confirmed cases and six deaths, per Johns Hopkins University. Dorries is the first known member of Parliament to test positive for COVID-19.

