1 hour ago - Sports

Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots

Axios

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady announced Tuesday he will leave the New England Patriots and continue his NFL career "elsewhere" next season.

Why it matters: Brady has played his entire career with the team, winning six Super Bowls since entering the league in 2000.

  • He'll follow a pattern of legendary quarterbacks having a final act on a new team — like Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Joe Montana

What he's saying: "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said in an Instagram post.

  • "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Trump pardons former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Edward DeBartolo, Jr. speaks during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech in 2016. Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

President Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., a billionaire convicted in 1998 on gambling fraud charges, in a surprise decision on Tuesday, the AP reports.

The big picture: Under DeBartolo's ownership, the 49ers won five Super Bowls, establishing a dynasty during the 1980s and 1990s. He avoided prison time, but faced a $1 million fine and a yearlong NFL suspension — ultimately relinquishing control of the team to his sister, Denise York, in 2000.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Kendall Baker

NFL playoffs could expand to 14 teams under new labor agreement

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The NFL and its players' union have informally agreed to restructure the postseason and add a seventh team from each conference for a total of 14, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Why it matters: If finalized as part of the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, this format change would mark the first playoff expansion since 1990, when the league went from 10 teams to 12.

Go deeperArrowFeb 20, 2020 - Sports
Orion Rummler

Judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released from jail

Manning speaks to the press in Alexandria, Virginia, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. district judge on Thursday ordered U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning to be released from the Alexandria Detention Center, one day after she was hospitalized for attempting to take her own life.

The big picture: Manning had been jailed since May 2019 on civil contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with a grand jury subpoena seeking information on Wikileaks. The judge wrote in the court order that since her testimony is no longer needed, Manning's detention "no longer serves any coercive purpose."

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy