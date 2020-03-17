Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady announced Tuesday he will leave the New England Patriots and continue his NFL career "elsewhere" next season.

Why it matters: Brady has played his entire career with the team, winning six Super Bowls since entering the league in 2000.

He'll follow a pattern of legendary quarterbacks having a final act on a new team — like Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Joe Montana

What he's saying: "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said in an Instagram post.