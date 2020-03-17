Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Tom Brady announced Tuesday he will leave the New England Patriots and continue his NFL career "elsewhere" next season.
Why it matters: Brady has played his entire career with the team, winning six Super Bowls since entering the league in 2000.
- He'll follow a pattern of legendary quarterbacks having a final act on a new team — like Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Joe Montana
What he's saying: "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said in an Instagram post.
- "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."