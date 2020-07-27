55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jim Lanzone named CEO of Tinder

Jim Lanzone in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 11. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former CBS Interactive president Jim Lanzone has been named CEO of Tinder, the dating app's parent company Match Group announced Monday.

The big picture: Lanzone's appointment comes in the midst of the dating app industry's foray into original content. He oversaw all digital products at CBS Interactive, including its streaming network CBS All Access. Tinder began to experiment with scripted content last year. 

Between the lines: Match Group said in May "that fewer subscribers signed up for Tinder after coronavirus case counts started to rise earlier this year," the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Yes, but: Web-based first dates are becoming the new normal during the pandemic, with platforms seeing a dramatic increase in users turning to calls and video chats, Axios' Ursula Perano reports.

What's next: Lanzone will begin in the new role on Aug. 4, after Elie Seidman steps down, according to Match Group.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
21 mins ago - World

The U.S. has an international image problem

Data: Gallup; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios

America has an image problem. A Gallup poll of 135 countries finds virtually equivalent rates of approval for U.S. (median of 33%), Chinese (32%) and Russian (30%) global leadership.

Breaking it down: The U.S. approval rate is down from 48% in 2016, and it slides even lower among democratic allies like Canada (20%) and Germany (12%). Any significant improvements, the report notes, have tended to come in "some of the world's least democratic societies."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC releases coronavirus protocols for August convention

Joe Biden on July 21 in New Castle, Delaware. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that attendees for its August convention in Milwaukee must agree to daily coronavirus testing and protective self-isolation measures.

The big picture: The DNC is planning a pared-down convention with a smaller venue and remote business for most state delegations, who are advised not to travel to Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention, meanwhile, was forced to cancel its main Jacksonville programming due to coronavirus and security risks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow