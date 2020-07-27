Former CBS Interactive president Jim Lanzone has been named CEO of Tinder, the dating app's parent company Match Group announced Monday.

The big picture: Lanzone's appointment comes in the midst of the dating app industry's foray into original content. He oversaw all digital products at CBS Interactive, including its streaming network CBS All Access. Tinder began to experiment with scripted content last year.

Between the lines: Match Group said in May "that fewer subscribers signed up for Tinder after coronavirus case counts started to rise earlier this year," the Wall Street Journal reports.

Yes, but: Web-based first dates are becoming the new normal during the pandemic, with platforms seeing a dramatic increase in users turning to calls and video chats, Axios' Ursula Perano reports.

What's next: Lanzone will begin in the new role on Aug. 4, after Elie Seidman steps down, according to Match Group.