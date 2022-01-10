Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. skater Timothy LeDuc calls human rights abuses in China "horrifying"

Noah Garfinkel

Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble at the Championship Pairs Free Skate in January.

U.S. Olympic pairs skater Timothy LeDuc called Chinese human rights abuses toward Uyghur Muslims "horrifying," USA Today reports.

Why it matters: A number of countries, including the U.S., have announced diplomatic boycotts of next month's Beijing Winter Games. Many athletes however, have "tiptoed around" commenting on the human rights abuses committed by China's government, USA Today notes.

  • The U.S. determined in 2021 China's campaign of mass internment, forced labor and forced sterilization of over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang constituted "genocide" and "crimes against humanity," per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahemin.

What they're saying: "What I can say is we absolutely acknowledge the horrifying things that we've seen happening to the Uyghurs. I read somewhere the other day that it's the largest number of people held in internment and labor camps since World War II," LeDuc said at a press conference.

  • "I mean, these are horrifying human rights abuses that we're seeing happening. And it can feel very powerless when you read those things, because you think, 'What can I do," they added.
  • LeDuc said they also believe they see "human rights being violated here, in my country" specifically around trans rights and the right to an abortion.
  • "So that's kind of how I think of it. I feel powerless sometimes, seeing the situation in China. I can use my voice here, yes," they said. "But what I can do here to defend human rights is be sure that I am vigilant and vote for the people in my local communities and state and local elections to defend human rights here as well."

Of note: LeDuc is set to become the first openly non-binary person to compete at an Olympic Winter Games.

Ivana Saric
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawsuit alleges top colleges illegally collude to limit financial aid

Harkness Tower stands on the Yale University campus. Photo: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A lawsuit filed Sunday alleges that 16 major U.S. universities and colleges, including a number of Ivy League schools, have violated antitrust laws by working together to determine students' financial aid packages.

Driving the news: According to the lawsuit, the schools "participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid...and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid."

Caitlin Owens
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout.

Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.

Jeff Tracy
6 hours ago - Sports

Sports betting headed for record month

Expand chart
Note: Handle = total money wagered. Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

New York launched mobile sports betting on Saturday, with four online sportsbooks beginning operations and another five awaiting final approval.

The big picture: Now that New Yorkers can bet from their couch — rather than travel to New Jersey — many believe the Empire State will eventually contend with New Jersey and Nevada for most money wagered by state (currently 17th).

