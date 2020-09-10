35 mins ago - Health

200,000 COVID deaths: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone"

Courtesy TIME

TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal: "For this week’s U.S. cover, we turned to artist John Mavroudis, who — using data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center — hand-wrote the death counts in America on every one of the 193 days between Feb. 29, the first confirmation of a COVID-related death in the U.S., and Sept. 8, as it neared time to go to press."

  • "Out of that data, the illustration reveals the coming grim milestone of 200,000." (Latest U.S. death count: 190,872.)
  • "Creative director D.W. Pine then placed the illustration within a black border — only the second time in our history we have done so, the first being after 9/11."

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
14 hours ago - Health

No more pandemic blue skies

Smoggy air above the San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After months of cleaner air because of lockdowns, air pollution in many major cities has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels — and in a few cases, exceeded it.

Why it matters: Smoggy skies are a major, if under-recognized, danger to human health and a substantial drag on the economy. If the lockdowns demonstrated what city life could be like with cleaner air, the fact that pollution has rebounded before the global economy has, underscores how difficult it is to stop.

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rips Trump over Woodward revelations: "He failed to do his job on purpose"

Joe Biden responded Wednesday to reporting in Bob Woodward's new book that shows President Trump intentionally downplayed the threat of the coronavirus in February and March, accusing him of a "life-and-death betrayal of the American people."

Why it matters: It was one of Biden's harshest attacks yet on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, coming shortly after taped interviews with the president revealed him telling Woodward on March 19, "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Jacob Knutson
13 hours ago - Health

Over 513,000 U.S. teens, children have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

513,415 children and teens in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus from the time the pandemic arrived in the country through Sept. 3, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.

By the numbers: 70,630 new cases in minors were reported between Aug. 20 and Sept. 3 — a 16% increase over a 2-week period. Children and teens represented 9.8% of all reported cases in the country as of Sept. 3.

