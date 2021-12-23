Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (C) watches as the contents of a time capsule from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee are removed. Photo: Virginia first lady Pamela Northam/Twitter.
Virginia historians on Wednesday opened a 19th Century time capsule found last week in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue earlier this year.
What they're saying: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) denounced the monument's Confederate myth seeking to minimize slavery's role in the American Civil War, but said the capsule's opening was "an important day for the history" of Virginia as it "gives us an idea what folks were thinking about at this time of our history," per the Washington Post.
- Northam said in a statement after the Lee statue was removed in September, "This monument and its time capsule reflected Virginia in 1890 — and it's time to remove both, so that our public spaces better reflect who we are as a people in 2021."
The big picture: Northam lifted the capsule's lid on Wednesday afternoon. Items found inside included an 1875 almanac, a British coin, some books and a cloth envelope.
- Historians believe the capsule dates from 1887, according to the governor's office.
The intrigue: Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, noted to the New York Times that the "odd assortment" different from an 1887 newspaper article that indicated a capsule placed beneath the monument contained "a rare photo of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin."
Background: The Lee statue was one of dozens of Confederate monuments removed in response to last year's Black Lives Matter protests, which brought to the fore civil rights advocates' point such symbols pay deference to the U.S. history of slavery and racism.
