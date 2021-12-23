Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Historians open 19th Century time capsule found under Lee statue

Rebecca Falconer

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (C) watches as the contents of a time capsule from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee are removed. Photo: Virginia first lady Pamela Northam/Twitter.

Virginia historians on Wednesday opened a 19th Century time capsule found last week in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue earlier this year.

What they're saying: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) denounced the monument's Confederate myth seeking to minimize slavery's role in the American Civil War, but said the capsule's opening was "an important day for the history" of Virginia as it "gives us an idea what folks were thinking about at this time of our history," per the Washington Post.

  • Northam said in a statement after the Lee statue was removed in September, "This monument and its time capsule reflected Virginia in 1890 — and it's time to remove both, so that our public spaces better reflect who we are as a people in 2021."

The big picture: Northam lifted the capsule's lid on Wednesday afternoon. Items found inside included an 1875 almanac, a British coin, some books and a cloth envelope.

  • Historians believe the capsule dates from 1887, according to the governor's office.

The intrigue: Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, noted to the New York Times that the "odd assortment" different from an 1887 newspaper article that indicated a capsule placed beneath the monument contained "a rare photo of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin."

Background: The Lee statue was one of dozens of Confederate monuments removed in response to last year's Black Lives Matter protests, which brought to the fore civil rights advocates' point such symbols pay deference to the U.S. history of slavery and racism.

Go deeper: New capsule installed at base that held up Robert E. Lee statue

Andrew Solender
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to meet with the panel to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The request marks the second time in three days the panel's members have asked one of their colleagues to cooperate with their expanding investigation.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Louisiana firm to pay $475M over longest-running U.S. oil leak

A Louisiana-based oil company will pay $43 million in civil penalties and damages and $432 million to a clean-up trust fund to resolve liability for a spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Taylor Energy's former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility is the source of the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history, ongoing since 2004, per a Department of Justice statement.

Shawna Chen
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates

President Biden during a meeting at the White House on Dec. 22. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hold oral arguments on Jan. 7 to consider legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.

Why it matters: The mandates have faced a series of lawsuits from Republican-led states, businesses and religious coalitions.

