Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told NBC's "Today" on Tuesday that he believes mail-in voting during the 2020 election "will prove to work out just fine."

Why it matters: President Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service.

What he's saying: Scott, who headlined the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, said he has "a lot of confidence in our electoral process" when asked about Trump's claims.