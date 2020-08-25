2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine"

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told NBC's "Today" on Tuesday that he believes mail-in voting during the 2020 election "will prove to work out just fine."

Why it matters: President Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service.

What he's saying: Scott, who headlined the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, said he has "a lot of confidence in our electoral process" when asked about Trump's claims.

  • "I'm very confident that we'll have fair elections throughout this country. And most of the issues that remain are going to be local issues. Having served in local government, I have a lot of confidence in how we are going to take care of this election cycle."
  • "I think every single American should have the right to vote. How we do so is important, that we do so is more important. And I'm gonna have confidence that all the moving pieces will actually fit together, and we'll have a very strong, integrity-driven, character-driven election."

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
Aug 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and to block and reverse the operational changes that are leading to widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott goes after Biden on race

Sen. Tim Scott at a June Senate hearing in Washington, DC. Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said while the 2020 election is between President Trump and Joe Biden, "it is not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It's about the promise of America."

The big picture: Scott, the only Black GOP senator in Congress, headlined the first night with Donald Trump Jr. In his speech, Scott attacked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and accused Democrats of campaigning on a "cultural revolution" for a "fundamentally different America."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DeJoy spars with Democrats over dismantled USPS mail-sorting machines

In a fiery exchange with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Monday, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy scoffed when asked if he would reinstall dismantled mail-sorting machines, saying, "Get me the billion and I'll put the machines in."

Driving the news: The exchange came during a heated House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on recent changes to the USPS that Democrats fear will threaten the Postal Service's ability to handle the expected surge in mail-in ballots for November's election. Earlier in the day, DeJoy defiantly told the committee he would not reinstall the dismantled machines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow