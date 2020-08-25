Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told NBC's "Today" on Tuesday that he believes mail-in voting during the 2020 election "will prove to work out just fine."
Why it matters: President Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service.
What he's saying: Scott, who headlined the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, said he has "a lot of confidence in our electoral process" when asked about Trump's claims.
- "I'm very confident that we'll have fair elections throughout this country. And most of the issues that remain are going to be local issues. Having served in local government, I have a lot of confidence in how we are going to take care of this election cycle."
- "I think every single American should have the right to vote. How we do so is important, that we do so is more important. And I'm gonna have confidence that all the moving pieces will actually fit together, and we'll have a very strong, integrity-driven, character-driven election."