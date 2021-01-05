Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Sen. Tim Scott will vote to certify Biden’s Electoral College win

Sen. Tim Scott addresses the Republican National Convention. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will certify Joe Biden's Electoral College win, refusing to join the growing number of Republicans planning to object to the process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Scott, who joins several veteran Republican senators standing firm against President Trump's efforts to overturn his legitimate election defeat, sparked buzz about a 2024 presidential run after getting the red carpet treatment at the Republican National Convention in August.

The big picture: Scott's argument echoes that of other pro-Trump dissenters, like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), who are worried about the precedent that will be set by their GOP colleagues' effort and the potential damage to American democracy.

  • As the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, Scott has played an important role as the party seeks to expand its appeal to a more diverse group of voters.

What he'll say: "As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors," Scott says in a draft copy of his statement obtained by Axios.

  • "Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud. Importantly, I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice. For their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day."

Read his full statement.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump attacks Tom Cotton for declining to object to Electoral College certification

President Trump at the White House with Tom Cotton in 2017. Photo: Zach Gibson via Pool/Getty Images

President Trump turned on Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday after the Republican senator warned that the GOP effort to oppose certifying Joe Biden's victory could "establish unwise precedents" and "take away the power to choose the president from the people."

Why it matters: Cotton, a close ally of Trump's who praised the president at the Republican National Convention, is one of a growing number of Republicans who have denounced plans by colleagues to object to certifying Biden's Electoral College win.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vote on 2020 shapes 2024

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republican lawmakers planning to run for president in 2024 have spent weeks in urgent conversations with advisers as they made the high-stakes call on whether to support objections to this week’s congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Why it matters: Republican sources tell Axios these lawmakers view Wednesday's vote as potentially decisive for their political viability, much like would-be 2004 Democratic candidates fixated over the 2002 Iraq War vote.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

More Republicans denounce GOP plans to challenge election results

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on October 15 in D.C. Photo: Bill O'Leary-Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen House and Senate Republicans over the weekend attacked plans by colleagues to object to certifying 2020 election results, calling the effort ineffective, dangerous or lacking in evidence.

Why it matters: Although nearly all lawsuits brought by President Trump, his allies and his legal team to challenge election results have been dismissed, a group of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz says they will oppose certifying Joe Biden's win.

What they're saying (2 min. read)Arrow