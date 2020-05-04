2 hours ago - Technology

Tim Cook's advice to 2020 college grads

Ina Fried

Tim Cook, remotely delivering the 2020 Ohio State University commencement. Photo: Apple

Tim Cook offered an uplifting take on the current crisis Sunday as he delivered a commencement address, virtually, to this year's graduating class at the Ohio State University.

The big picture: Graduating from college is often an uncertain time, but all the more so in the coronavirus era.

What he's saying: Cook began his talk by pointing to some of the notable people whose careers were launched amid the 1918 flu pandemic:

  • Amelia Earhart, who started watching planes while in a hospital recovering from the flu, which she contracted as a nurse.
  • A 36-year-old Franklin Roosevelt was assistant secretary of the Navy and headed overseas to make sure U.S. sailors were prepared for World War I. He had to be carried off a military ship on a stretcher, but after recovering became the vice presidential nominee.
  • Writing from his sickbed, T.S. Eliot began "The Waste Land," which opens with the line "April is the cruelest month" and went on to win the Nobel Prize for literature.
"It can be difficult to see the whole picture when you’re still inside the frame, but I hope you wear these uncommon circumstances as a badge of honor."
— Tim Cook

Cook also encouraged the graduates to think not just about how the pandemic is affecting those close to them, but also those who may be even more distant, from hospital orderlies to undocumented farm workers.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Italy on Sunday announced its lowest daily death toll since March 10, when the government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.4 million people and killed over 245,000 worldwide as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 21 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that despite widespread mitigation efforts, the coronavirus has exhibited "persistent spread" that could mean a "new normal" of 30,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths a day through the summer.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 66,000 Americans and infected over 1.1 million others in less than three months since the first known death in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 21 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Ohio governor says face mask requirement in stores was "a bridge too far"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) explained his decision to rescind an order requiring people to wear face masks in retail stores, stating on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that it "became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

Why it matters: DeWine has earned praise for his aggressive and early steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, such as closing schools before any governor in the country and postponing the state's March 17 primary.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow21 hours ago - Health