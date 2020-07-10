TikTok users have again tried to prank President Trump, flooding his official campaign app with thousands of one-star reviews, Bloomberg eports.

Why it matters: Generation Z is retaliating against the president after his administration has floated banning the Chinese-owned app — a favorite among their cohort — in recent days over data privacy concerns, which TikTok denies.

The backdrop, via Axios' Sara Fischer: This species of prank — organizing online multitudes to swamp surveys and signups — is as old as the internet itself. But right-wingers have often been behind many such pranks.

The app now has an overall rating of 1.2 stars — and more than 103,000 one-star reviews.