TikTok users troll Trump campaign's official app

TikTok users have again tried to prank President Trump, flooding his official campaign app with thousands of one-star reviews, Bloomberg eports.

Why it matters: Generation Z is retaliating against the president after his administration has floated banning the Chinese-owned app — a favorite among their cohort — in recent days over data privacy concerns, which TikTok denies.

  • The backdrop, via Axios' Sara Fischer: This species of prank — organizing online multitudes to swamp surveys and signups — is as old as the internet itself. But right-wingers have often been behind many such pranks.

The app now has an overall rating of 1.2 stars — and more than 103,000 one-star reviews.

  • "TikTok users don’t affect anything we do. What we do know is that the Chinese use TikTok to spy on its users," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said.

TikTok caught in a U.S.-China vise

TikTok, the short-video platform popular among teens for sharing funny moments and dance moves, is getting pulled into the deadly serious geopolitical conflict between China and the U.S.

The big picture: More than any other Chinese-owned app, TikTok has found success outside of its homeland. But as the U.S. sounds security alarms and China turns the legal screws on Hong Kong, the company is fighting to prove that it's not beholden to Beijing — and to forestall a threatened ban by the Trump administration.

TikTok reveals content moderation stats amid growing global pressure

TikTok offered a detailed look at its removal of videos around the globe Thursday as the popular video-sharing app faces pressure in the U.S. and abroad over its ties to China.

The big picture: The Trump administration says it's considering a U.S. ban on TikTok, which is Chinese-owned. India last month banned the app along with more than 50 other Chinese mobile apps.

The TikTok economy at risk

President Trump on Tuesday reiterated that the White House may consider shutting down TikTok due to security concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government, even though the company insists that its U.S. operations run independently.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the business ecosystem growing around TikTok with John Shahidi, who leads one of the U.S.'s top management and studio companies for social media influencers.