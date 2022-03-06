TikTok said Sunday it will suspend the ability to post new content and livestreams in Russia, in light of the country's "fake news" law, which has been denounced by free speech activists and the global community.

Why it matters: Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent of the country's invasion of Ukraine is forcing independent and social media outlets out of the country.

Driving the news: The legislation, approved Friday, threatens to imprison journalists and others for up to 15 years if they publish what Moscow deems to be "fake" information about the invasion, writes Axios' Sara Fischer.

Bloomberg and the BBC have already said they are suspending operations in Russia. CNN, CBS and ABC have stopped their broadcasts there.

Russia also blocked Facebook on Friday. It had put partial restrictions on the platform last week.

What they're saying: "TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation. However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority," the platform tweeted Sunday.