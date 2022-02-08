Sign up for our daily briefing

News outlets ride TikTok engagement wave

Sara Fischer
Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A handful of news media companies now have more than 1 million followers on TikTok, a testament to how much the viral video platform has become a central place for Gen-Zers to get news.

Why it matters: Even though TikTok has done little to court news publishers or make the platform lucrative for them, the opportunity for brand awareness is massive.

Driving the news: ABC News has surpassed 1 million followers for its main TikTok account, and is looking to now build up big followings for its shows, like Good Morning America — which currently has more than 770,00 followers on TikTok — and The View.

  • The network launched its main TikTok account around a year ago, and quickly realized that hard news worked better than some of their attempts to follow goofy trends, said Evan McMurry, senior manager of social media.
  • "We were surprised overall by the response to straightforward news that we saw on TikTok," McMurry said. Some of the content that performs best are clips from White House, Pentagon or COVID official news briefings, he said.

Be smart: Even though the platform doesn’t lend itself to hard news, news outlets can often win young audiences with news content that overlaps with the culture.

  • Good Morning America's TikTok account tries to find that balance by posting both hard news interviews and lighthearted behind-the-scenes moments from the show, said managing editor of social media Caterina Andreano.
  • ABC News' most-viewed TikTok video, with 9.9 million views, is President Biden discussing a potential federal vaccine mandate. Good Morning America's most-viewed video, with over 34.1 million views, was of Lil Nas X doing a costume change at the Met Gala, per Andreano.

Yes, but: Massive followings for publishers like ESPN and Daily Mail show that while there's a home for news on TikTok, viral cultural moments are what tend to shine the most on TIkTok.

The big picture: TikTok's explosive growth has been a boon to publishers that are investing in the platform.

  • "Our surge on TikTok reminds me of the 2015 big days of Facebook," said McMurry. "That was the last time we saw a growth wave comparable to this."

Editor’s note: This post has been update reflect the correct viewership totals for the Biden and Lil Nas X TikTok videos.

Erin Doherty
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: It is "not the job" of the RNC to single out GOP lawmakers

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that it is "not the job" of the Republican National Committee to single out Republican members who disagree with the party.

Driving the news: "The issue is whether or not the RNC should be singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That's not the job of the RNC," McConnell said in response to the committee's censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Pete Gannon
27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peloton is bracing to go it alone

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Perhaps no company symbolizes the pandemic stock market more than Peloton, which will attempt a fresh start with a leadership change and significant workforce downsizing.

The big picture: Peloton has owned some strategic missteps and weathered a massive stock hit. Now it seems poised to tune out reports of activists and potential acquirers, and is settling in for the long haul as an independent company.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States and a key link for the automobile industry.

