TikTok bans 2 dozen accounts for pushing ISIS propaganda

The social media app TikTok has banned around two dozen accounts for pushing Islamic State, or ISIS, propaganda, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The Chinese app, whose appeal has skyrocketed in popularity among young people, is populated largely by short dance videos, pranks, musical covers and other lighthearted content. Just as many companies have begun using the platform as a way to connect with younger consumers, ISIS has evidently seen an opportunity too.