Poll: Google is the best fit to buy TikTok

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Americans believe Google is best suited to buy TikTok's U.S. operations, according to Harris Poll data released today. Some 29% of resp0ndents named Google, edging out Microsoft with 24% and Snapchat with 22%.
Why it matters: TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is under pressure to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban by the Trump administration. Microsoft and Walmart are working together on a bid, while Oracle is also said to be interested along with potential others.
By the numbers: Here are who respondents thought would be the best new owner for TikTok. (They could choose more than one company, so the responses add up to more than 100%.)
- Google (29%)
- Microsoft (24%)
- Snapchat (22%)
- Apple (22%)
- Twitter (20%)
- Amazon (18%)
- Netflix (16%)
- Walmart (14%)
- Oracle (6%)
Our thought bubble: On one hand, it doesn't matter who consumers think would be a good fit. What matters is who — if anyone — can actually get a deal done. On the other hand, no eventual deal can succeed unless TikTok remains popular, especially with young people and influencers.
Yes, but: Negotiations over a sale have been complicated by a new Chinese law that could exclude TikTok's algorithm — seen by many as its secret sauce — from being part of a sale.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, the law has slowed progress on a deal, which was reportedly ready to be announced as soon as this week.
- Oh, and President Trump still wants the U.S. Treasury to get some cash from all this.