Poll: Google is the best fit to buy TikTok

Americans believe Google is best suited to buy TikTok's U.S. operations, according to Harris Poll data released today. Some 29% of resp0ndents named Google, edging out Microsoft with 24% and Snapchat with 22%.

Why it matters: TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is under pressure to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban by the Trump administration. Microsoft and Walmart are working together on a bid, while Oracle is also said to be interested along with potential others.

By the numbers: Here are who respondents thought would be the best new owner for TikTok. (They could choose more than one company, so the responses add up to more than 100%.)

Google (29%) Microsoft (24%) Snapchat (22%) Apple (22%) Twitter (20%) Amazon (18%) Netflix (16%) Walmart (14%) Oracle (6%)

Our thought bubble: On one hand, it doesn't matter who consumers think would be a good fit. What matters is who — if anyone — can actually get a deal done. On the other hand, no eventual deal can succeed unless TikTok remains popular, especially with young people and influencers.

Yes, but: Negotiations over a sale have been complicated by a new Chinese law that could exclude TikTok's algorithm — seen by many as its secret sauce — from being part of a sale.