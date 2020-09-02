59 mins ago - Technology

Poll: Google is the best fit to buy TikTok

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Americans believe Google is best suited to buy TikTok's U.S. operations, according to Harris Poll data released today. Some 29% of resp0ndents named Google, edging out Microsoft with 24% and Snapchat with 22%.

Why it matters: TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is under pressure to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban by the Trump administration. Microsoft and Walmart are working together on a bid, while Oracle is also said to be interested along with potential others.

By the numbers: Here are who respondents thought would be the best new owner for TikTok. (They could choose more than one company, so the responses add up to more than 100%.)

  1. Google (29%)
  2. Microsoft (24%)
  3. Snapchat (22%)
  4. Apple (22%)
  5. Twitter (20%)
  6. Amazon (18%)
  7. Netflix (16%)
  8. Walmart (14%)
  9. Oracle (6%) 

Our thought bubble: On one hand, it doesn't matter who consumers think would be a good fit. What matters is who — if anyone — can actually get a deal done. On the other hand, no eventual deal can succeed unless TikTok remains popular, especially with young people and influencers.

Yes, but: Negotiations over a sale have been complicated by a new Chinese law that could exclude TikTok's algorithm — seen by many as its secret sauce — from being part of a sale.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Snapchat pushes poll worker signups

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snapchat is rolling out new products and partnerships to drive poll worker sign-ups, sources tell Axios. The rollout is occurring in conjunction with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

What's happening: Snapchat is adding several new features to get its users, the vast majority of which are under 30, to boost the effort.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
30 mins ago - Technology

Chinese export rules add new complication to TikTok Rubik's Cube

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok is less than two weeks away from President Trump's deal-or-death deadline, but a transaction is feeling even further away than when he first made his threat.

Driving the news: China's new tech export rules could prevent ByteDance from including TikTok's algorithm in its sale of TikTok, which is akin to McDonald's selling a Big Mac without the meat.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 34 mins ago - World

Putin foe Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government says

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services — Germany's government announced on Wednesday.

The state of play: Navalny remains in a coma in a Berlin hospital two weeks after falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He is the latest in a string of Kremlin critics to have been poisoned, though Russia denies that any crime took place.

