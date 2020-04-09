54 mins ago - Technology

TikTok donates $250 million to coronavirus relief

Ina Fried

Photo Illustration: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chinese-owned short video platform TikTok said Thursday it is donating $250 million to the coronavirus relief effort and offer more than $100 million in additional advertising credits.

The big picture: TikTok is the latest tech company to offer aid, with a significant portion of its donation coming in the form of cash.

The donations include:

  • $150 million in funds for medical staffing, supplies, and hardship relief for health care workers. 
  • $40 million in cash to local organizations that serve groups of musicians, artists, nurses, educators, and families that have come together on the platform.
  • $50 million in grants to educators, professional experts, and nonprofits who use the service to share educational information and useful course material in an accessible, distance learning format.
  • $100 million in ad credits to help small and midsize businesses get back on their feet once they can resume business.
  • $25 million in ad credits for non-governmental organizations, trusted health sources, and local authorities.

"We are committed to playing our part in that global outpouring of mutual support and giving," TikTok President Alex Zhu said in a blog post. "We want to magnify all we are seeing across our community and translate it into concrete relief for those most affected by this crisis."

