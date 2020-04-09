TikTok donates $250 million to coronavirus relief

Chinese-owned short video platform TikTok said Thursday it is donating $250 million to the coronavirus relief effort and offer more than $100 million in additional advertising credits.

The big picture: TikTok is the latest tech company to offer aid, with a significant portion of its donation coming in the form of cash.

The donations include:

$150 million in funds for medical staffing, supplies, and hardship relief for health care workers.

for medical staffing, supplies, and hardship relief for health care workers. $40 million in cash to local organizations that serve groups of musicians, artists, nurses, educators, and families that have come together on the platform.

to local organizations that serve groups of musicians, artists, nurses, educators, and families that have come together on the platform. $50 million in grants to educators, professional experts, and nonprofits who use the service to share educational information and useful course material in an accessible, distance learning format.

to educators, professional experts, and nonprofits who use the service to share educational information and useful course material in an accessible, distance learning format. $100 million in ad credits to help small and midsize businesses get back on their feet once they can resume business.

to help small and midsize businesses get back on their feet once they can resume business. $25 million in ad credits for non-governmental organizations, trusted health sources, and local authorities.

"We are committed to playing our part in that global outpouring of mutual support and giving," TikTok President Alex Zhu said in a blog post. "We want to magnify all we are seeing across our community and translate it into concrete relief for those most affected by this crisis."